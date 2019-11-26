Govt to adopt legal procedure for bringing Nawaz back to home: Interior Minister
09:24 AM | 26 Nov, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ejaz Shah has said that the government will adopt a legal procedure for bringing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif back to home if he did not return to Pakistan after completing the period granted by the court.
Talking to a private news channel, the Interior Minister said that Nawaz Sharif has to face the cases on his return to the country.
To a question regarding the treatment of former President Asif Ali Zardari, the Minister said he should be given the same health services as extended to Nawaz Sharif, the Radio Pakistan reported.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019