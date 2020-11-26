COVID restrictions — Sindh extends business timing after pressure from traders

KARACHI – The Sindh government has accepted demands made by various traders’ bodies regarding business timing, which was reduced following the imposition of restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus.

Senator Murtaza Wahab in a tweet announced that markets will remain open in Sindh till 8pm. Earlier, the provincial government had asked the traders to close their business till 6pm.

The Sindh government spokesperson, however, urged the traders to strictly follow the SOPs regarding the COVID-19.

“This is to inform that markets in #Sindh will remain open till 8 PM. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask,” Murtaza wrote in the tweet.

This is to inform that markets in #Sindh will remain open till 8 PM. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) November 26, 2020

Earlier today, different traders’ representative bodies held a joint press conference, demanding the government to allow their shops to open at 10am and close at 8pm.

They also warned of staging sit-in if new restrictions are imposed without taking traders on board.

On Nov 24, the Sindh government in light of National Command and Control’s (NCOC) nationwide policy imposed restrictions, banning indoor marriages.

All business except essential services will remain close on Friday and Sunday while business timings was reduced till 6pm from 6am, according to the restrictions.