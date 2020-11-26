Nabeel Zuberi takes lead role in Aulaad

KARACHI – With his first project for ARY, the talented actor Nabeel Zuberi will soon be back on screen as the lead in the upcoming drama serial Aulaad alongside Marina Khan and Mohammed Ahmed.

The cast also includes Hassan Niazi, Mahenur Haider, Hina Javed, Sunita Marshall and Furqan Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Aabis Raza, the maestro behind Jalan, under the production of Big Bang Entertainment, the serial’s storyline revolves around family – its values and importance and sacrificing almost everything for the wellbeing of children. Unlike most, this show will be intense, close to reality and will give you goosebumps as it aims to send out a very important message to the audience regarding the most essential people in their lives – their parents!

Teasers look promising and we are expecting some great performances with the fast-paced storyline.

Whether it's the loving and naive Razi in Dilruba or the fun and making-everyone-laugh Shehryar in Suno Chanda, Zuberi's acting skills and ability to completely mesmerise you with the genuineness wit which he carries out his expressions have, undoubtedly, proved to us just how perfect he is for any and every role that involves positive, cheerful energy and lots of emotion.

For this very reason, along with the actor's absolutely-to-die-for smile, it is safe to say that this drama serial will definitely be something to look forward to in a time where much is uncertain.