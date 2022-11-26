Karachi Board announces inter part 2 pre-medical results (Check results here)

KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results for the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022 pre-medical group.

The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp

The results can also be checked on the android app introduced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi; the application is available on Play Store.

Atleast 24,608 students registered for this year’s exam, out of which 24,151 appeared in the exams. The passing rate of the students remained at 58.77 percent. More than 2,500 students bagged A-one grade, per reports.

More to follow...