Muzaffarabad-based journalist body kicks off ‘Green and Clean Kashmir’ campaign
MUZAFFARABAD – An association of local journalists has launched ‘Green and Clean Kashmir’ campaign to raise awareness about environment and natural resources of the region.
The drive was launched by TV Journalists Associations (TVJA) during a ceremony.
Ammiruddin Mughal, the focal person of the project, said that the drive aims at mobilising government bodies, media forums and civil society for the protection of natural resources, besides educating the public about how to tackle harmful effects of growing tourism.
Members of the TVJA, who were present on the occasion, also briefed local media about the salient features of the campaign.
Various government and non-governmental bodies including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Kramblers International UK, Central Press Club are partnering to run the campaign.
The association aims at motivating local civil society groups and organisations to join the drive in the future.
Speakers of TVJA said that it was the prime job of media to initiate and implement eco projects.
They added that local body has taken the practical steps in this regard to save the environment and resources.
In the first phase, the body announced that hiking track from Peer Chinasi to Seemari Valley will be cleaned.
Peer Chinasi is a shrine and a tourist destination located about 30 kilometres (19 mi) east of Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Kashmir administered by Pakistan. It is located on the top of hills at the height of 2,900 metres (9,500 ft).
Local community, students, social activists and media community will participate in the cleanliness drive.
TVJA President Asif Reza Mir emphasised upon the significance of eco-tourism. He highlighted that forestation can contain the damaging effects of climate change in the region.
Award winning Broadcaster Arif Urfi appreciated the contribution of local media in the promotion of tourism.
He vowed that media will also play its role in highlighting tourism related issues.
