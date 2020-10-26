#ShameonYouMacron becomes top trend on Twitter after French president’s comments on Islam
LAHORE – Muslim world is strongly condemning French President Emmanuel Macron for supporting the republication of blasphemous caricatures and anti-Islam content.
#ShameonYouMacron has become top trend to condemn his extremist thinking that hurts sentiments of Millions of Muslims in the world.
On Sunday, Macron declared that France will not give up the blasphemous cartoon, depicting Holy Prophet (PBUH), in the guise of freedom of expression, a right that also has limits.
Macron said: “We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values”.
His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometres northwest of Paris.
The teacher had shown cartoons disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the class.
Millions of people on social media have condemned French government and its head Emmanuel Macron for attacking Islam and called for banning the French products.
