Minal Khan shares glimpses of her Nathia Gali trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Share
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue to exude couple goals to the world.
This time around, the newlyweds have taken their romance to the picturesque hill station Nathia Gali and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.
Making headlines with their newest adventure, the couple took to their Instagram handle and gave major holiday goals as they shared the fun-filled sneak peeks to keep their fans updated.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Minal and Ahsan made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The netizens had a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular Minal's dressing. They were of the view that her outfits were too 'revealing' and 'bold'.
Minal Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new ... 05:26 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Newlyweds celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have jetted to Dubai for the next leg of their honeymoon ...
- US Consul General Lahore highlights English as a way to build ...07:16 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- ‘Time to avenge’: PCB chief’s statement echoes Pakistan’s ...06:20 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
-
- Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum notified as new DG ISI05:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
-
-
- First Lady Bushra Bibi's daughter ties the knot in Madinah, couple's ...03:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Abrar-ul-Haq and Saba Qamar win hearts with hilarious version of ...12:35 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021