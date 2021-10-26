Minal Khan shares glimpses of her Nathia Gali trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue to exude couple goals to the world.

This time around, the newlyweds have taken their romance to the picturesque hill station Nathia Gali and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

Making headlines with their newest adventure, the couple took to their Instagram handle and gave major holiday goals as they shared the fun-filled sneak peeks to keep their fans updated.

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The netizens had a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular Minal's dressing. They were of the view that her outfits were too 'revealing' and 'bold'.

Minal Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.