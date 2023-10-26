  

Search

PakistanTop News

‘Imran Khan is still my leader’: President Alvi reiterates his loyalties to PTI chief, calls for level playing field

Web Desk
09:19 AM | 26 Oct, 2023
‘Imran Khan is still my leader’: President Alvi reiterates his loyalties to PTI chief, calls for level playing field
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated allegiance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is in jail for over two months facing serious charges.

In an interview with Hamid Mir, President Alvi said it is crucial to give a level playing field to all political competitors before the polls, extending support to his party chief. Imran Khan is still my leader, he said, calling the cricket icon a financially honest person, opining that there was no room for doubt in Khan’s patriotism.

Alvi again condemned the May 9 events when civil, and military installations were attacked, but mentioned that we as a naition can progress with forgiveness. With a smile on his face, President said that he would have been behind bars due to his association with Imran Khan led PTI if he were not in office.

When asked about elections and his tenure, Alvi said he will remain in office until the election of a new president is completed. He was of the view that elections are not going to be held in January, casting doubt on the date suggested by ECP.

Alvi recalled his letter to the ECP chief proposing to resolve the issue, the commission replied that it is not necessary. He reminded when Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja refused to meet him.

As of now, an interim setup has been running government in Pakistan since the national legislature was dissolved two months back, and elections were supposed to have taken place within three months, but the ECP said it needed more time to redraw constituencies following the latest population census.

Is President Alvi arranging a meeting between Imran Khan, and Nawaz Sharif?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:00 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

IHC rejects Imran Khan's pleas seeking bail, cancellation of FIR in ...

06:54 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Imran Khan-led PTI’s official website ‘hacked’ 

05:01 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Palestinian ambassador meets Pakistan Army chief as Israel ...

11:20 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Army Chief Asim Munir attends NUST convocation

07:13 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Court orders jail administration to provide Imran Khan his exercycle

12:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange up by 600 points, rises to highest level in ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 27, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: