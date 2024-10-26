Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Electricity supply to Lahore Safari Park cut for non-payment of bill

Electricity Supply To Lahore Safari Park Cut For Non Payment Of Bill

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) discontinued electricity supply to Safari Zoo Park over non-payment of bill.

Reports said the company had contacted the management of the wildlife park several times but they did not clear the outstanding dues of Rs4,906,500.

An official said the electricity connection was disconnected after the management of the park failed to pay the bill.

The Safari Zoo offers public entertainment / recreation within the suitable environmental location, just 13 KM away from motorway link Thokar Niazbaig, Multan Road, Lahore. The Safari Zoo is offering stunning display of the animals and birds unique in this region.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Wildlife Department has awarded a contract worth Rs135 million to a private company for the management of the Lahore Safari Park.

However, the department will continue overseeing the care and breeding of the wildlife, including animals and birds.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.7

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search