Electricity supply to Lahore Safari Park cut for non-payment of bill

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) discontinued electricity supply to Safari Zoo Park over non-payment of bill.

Reports said the company had contacted the management of the wildlife park several times but they did not clear the outstanding dues of Rs4,906,500.

An official said the electricity connection was disconnected after the management of the park failed to pay the bill.

The Safari Zoo offers public entertainment / recreation within the suitable environmental location, just 13 KM away from motorway link Thokar Niazbaig, Multan Road, Lahore. The Safari Zoo is offering stunning display of the animals and birds unique in this region.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Wildlife Department has awarded a contract worth Rs135 million to a private company for the management of the Lahore Safari Park.

However, the department will continue overseeing the care and breeding of the wildlife, including animals and birds.