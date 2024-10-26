Ex-CJP Isa becomes first Pakistani to become bencher at UK’s Middle Temple

ISLAMABAD – Former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has become first Pakistan to get elected as bencher at Middle Temple, a prestigious legal institutions in the United Kingdom.

Isa, who retired as top judge of Pakistan on October 25, has departed for the UK to attend a ceremony in his honor at the prestigious legal institution.

He had received an invitation to attend the ceremony earlier this May. Qazi Faez Isa studied law at this esteemed institution, and his father, Qazi Isa, was also a graduate of Middle Temple.

Isa had written to the administration of Middle Temple stating that he could only attend the event after his retirement on October 25, prompting the ceremony to be rescheduled for October 29.

Middle Temple is one of four historic and esteemed legal institutions known as the Inns of Court in London. These institutions provide training to law students and grant licences for entry into the legal profession.

Founded in the 14th century, Middle Temple has held a significant position at the heart of the British legal system for centuries.