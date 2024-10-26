Mohammad Rizwan ‘named’ Pakistan’s T20, ODI captain

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as new captain of white-ball format of cricket.

He also decided to appoint all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as vice captain of the national T20 and ODI teams.

The decision was made after PCB chief held meetings with Rizwan and Agha. Reports said Pakistan’s Head Coach Gary Kirsten had recommended the name of Rizwan as white-ball skipper.

The selection committee has also supported the appointment of the wicketkeeper-batsman as new captain of Pakistan team.

Mohammad Rizwan will replace Babar Azam, who was recently dropped from Test squad against England over unimpressive performance.

Earlier in the day, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali routed England in the Rawalpindi Test as the duo shared 19 wickets among them to help Pakistan beat England by nine wickets on day three of the Rawalpindi Test. The victory ensured Pakistan clinched the three-match series 2-1 on Saturday.

Shan Masood-led Pakistan took only 19 balls to chase down the meagre 36-run target as they cruised to their first home Test series win since February 2021 and first home series win over England since 2015.