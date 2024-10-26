SNGPL announces gas supply schedule for winter season

LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued a revised gas schedule ahead of winter season.

SNGPL has announced three slots to provide gas supply to consumers. The supply will be available from 6:00 am to 9:00 am, 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

SNGPL Executive Officer (Technical) Muhammad Faisal told media that full gas pressure will be provided to consumers during these scheduled hours, in line with the instructions of the government.

He said that SNGPL is committed to provide gas with full pressure during scheduled times throughout winter season.

The SNGPL distribution activities provide services in 5,284 main towns along with adjoining villages in Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Distribution system consists of 142,998 KM of pipeline. SNGPL has over 7.22 million consumers comprising commercial, domestic, general industry, fertilizer power & cement sectors.