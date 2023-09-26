Search

Pakistan

Nadra resumes registration of transgender persons

10:00 AM | 26 Sep, 2023
Nadra resumes registration of transgender persons
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has resumed the registration of transgender individuals after a nearly three-month suspension.

This decision comes following a ruling by the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) in May 2023 against certain provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018. The FSC’s decision led to the suspension of ‘X’ National Identity Card (NIC) registration for transgender people by Nadra, sparking opposition from the legal community, civil society, and human rights activists.

In July, Farhatullah Babar, Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), challenged the FSC’s verdict in the Shariat appellate bench of the Supreme Court. Today, Nadra issued a notification retracting its earlier order to halt registrations.

Rida Qazi, Nadra’s Public Engagement Director, confirmed the resumption of the ‘X’ NIC printing for transgender individuals, stating that Nadra is constitutionally obligated to issue these cards based on the recommendation of its external legal advice wing. Nayyab Ali, Director of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan, celebrated this decision as a victory for the transgender community’s persistent activism.

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) commended Nadra for its prompt response and decision to reactivate the ‘X’ NIC registration process. NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha emphasized the importance of having a valid NIC for accessing various rights and services.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 was enacted by the National Assembly to legally recognize transgender individuals and combat discrimination against them. However, the law faced legal challenges, leading to the FSC’s May 2023 ruling that struck down certain sections of the act as incompatible with Sharia law. This decision has been met with mixed reactions and continues to be a topic of debate and legal scrutiny.

