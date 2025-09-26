Viral video shows ‘domestic maid’ tortured by House Owner in Lahore

LAHORE – A viral clip sparked outrage, showing domestic worker being subjected to severe torture by house owner and another man present at the scene.

The video is said to be from Multan Chungi area of provincial capital which triggered widespread anger in the metropolis and across social media platforms. One man can be seen assaulting victim’s hair, and repeatedly striking her inside bed room. Another individual also appears to assault the woman.

لاہور ملتان چونگی میں گھر کا مالک حیوان بن گیا گھریلوں ملازمہ پر شدید تشدد 😥😡 pic.twitter.com/gZOhtXt3Jv — Sarim Habib (@sarimhabib007) September 26, 2025

The disturbing clips fueled public uproar and demands for immediate justice. Social media users strongly condemned the incident, stressing that domestic workers must be granted full protection under human rights laws. Many argued that such workers are often treated as less than human, face cruel mistreatment, and rarely receive justice.

Social media users called out the house owner and urged police to register case and take strict legal action if suspects are confirmed to be residents of the same house and neighborhood.