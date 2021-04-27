Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi elevator accident
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi elevator accident
KARACHI – An online food delivery boy accidentally crushed to death in a lift of a residential building in Karachi’s Clifton area.

According to the police, the deceased, Naveed, was trapped in the elevator of a residential building for hours. He had gone to deliver the parcel during Iftaar to an apartment.

The colleague of the deceased traced his phone after no contact made with him on phone.

Reports in local media suggest that other employees of the online food delivery company took out the body with their own help and the body of the boy was stuck in the elevator for a long time.

The body was then shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities.

