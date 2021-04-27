Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi elevator accident
Share
KARACHI – An online food delivery boy accidentally crushed to death in a lift of a residential building in Karachi’s Clifton area.
According to the police, the deceased, Naveed, was trapped in the elevator of a residential building for hours. He had gone to deliver the parcel during Iftaar to an apartment.
The colleague of the deceased traced his phone after no contact made with him on phone.
Reports in local media suggest that other employees of the online food delivery company took out the body with their own help and the body of the boy was stuck in the elevator for a long time.
The body was then shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities.
TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in ... 10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – At least four people including two TikTok influencers lost their lives as unknown attackers opened fire ...
- FIA head investigating sugar scam removed as PM meets pro-Tareen ...01:12 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Commissioner hints at imposing curfew in Lahore if Covid situation ...12:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- NCOC to discuss poor Covid SOPs compliance outside Cambridge exam ...12:20 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Food delivery boy crushed to death in Karachi elevator accident12:05 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- PML-N's Javed Latif arrested after court rejects bail plea in treason ...11:36 AM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Salman Khan and Disha Patani's show off killer dance moves in ...09:10 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket ...08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ‘exciting’ TV project08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021