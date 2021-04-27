NCOC to discuss poor Covid SOPs compliance outside Cambridge exam centres: Shafqat Mehmood
12:20 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
NCOC to discuss poor Covid SOPs compliance outside Cambridge exam centres: Shafqat Mehmood
ISLAMABAD – Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday announced that a special National Command and Operation Centre meeting will review the COVID-19 SOP compliance at the exam centres today.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, the education minister wrote that exams were allowed to be held with the condition of strict SOPs. But he said, according to reports coming in, it seems that the compliance was poor at Cambridge exam centres.

On Monday, A level students across Pakistan appeared in their first exam while the exams of O level will begin on May 10. The decision was taken by the federal government after a meeting with the international board.

Earlier, the British Council also announced SOPs for students, examination centres and the staff that include social distancing, mandatory temperature checks, use of facial masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

Meanwhile, students, social activists and others have been protesting against the ongoing exams as some cited poor academic year for cancellation of exams while others raised concerns over rising young lives amid the third wave of Covid-19.

