Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2022
08:32 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,949 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,274.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Karachi
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Quetta
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Attock
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Multan
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 132,300
|PKR 1,635
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- LHC orders Punjab governor to take oath from CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz ...10:27 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem sets two new world records10:05 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
- China condemns Karachi university attack, asks Pakistan to punish ...09:32 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:40 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 202208:32 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur07:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah 'coerced and manipulated'05:36 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan receives backlash over wardrobe choices04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022