Shehbaz, Li agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in telephonic call

Web Desk 03:16 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
Shehbaz, Li agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in telephonic call
Source: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang spoke on the phone on Thursday, and decided to strengthen their partnership in all areas to achieve their shared goals of advancing the peoples of their respective nations while also promoting stability, prosperity, and peace in the region.

According to the Prime Minister's office, the talk was characterised by the same warmth and cordiality that have always distinguished the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The Chinese premier was recently elected to this important position, reflecting the deep-seated faith and trust of the Chinese people in him as a result of his numerous accomplishments in public service, to which the Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt congratulations.

As All-Weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciated China’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability, and was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernization and rejuvenation.

The PM reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support to China on its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. He expressed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude for China’s principled position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, and support for Pakistan on core issues.

The Chinese Premier appreciated Pakistan’s support for China and reaffirmed China’s continuing support to Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity. As an All-Weather Friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times.

Recalling the Prime Minister’s visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

