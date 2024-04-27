Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-Class submarine launched in China's Wuhan

Web Desk
09:27 AM | 27 Apr, 2024
Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-Class submarine launched in China's Wuhan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy has achieved another milestone with launch of first Hangor-Class submarine in China.

The Hangor-class submarine is loaded with state of the art weapons and sensors, and will play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, Navy said the launching ceremony of first Hangor-class submarine constructed for Pakistan Navy took place in Wuhan - the capital of Hubei Province in China.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the launching ceremony as chief guest.

Admiral Ashraf highlighted the significance of maritime security in the ongoing regional geo-strategic environment. He stressed Islamabad's commitment to ensuring a safe maritime environment.

CNS hailed efforts of China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC) and expressed satisfaction with the progress of project. He also mentioned that the project will enhance the longstanding friendship between Islamabad and Beijing.

The government of Pakistan inked deal with CSOC for acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Asian nation.

Details shared by Navy said four submarines will be built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) under Transfer of Technology (ToT). These submarines will be equipped with advanced weapons and sensors to engage targets from a distance.

