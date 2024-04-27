Search

Sports

PAKvNZ: Pakistan, New Zealand lock horns in T20I series decider today

Web Desk
09:49 AM | 27 Apr, 2024
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan, and New Zealand will face each other in last game, with hosts looking to level the 5-game series after losing two previous matches.

The last match is slated to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today with full house expected. After the first game of series was washed out due to rains, Pakistan managed to win second by seven wickets.

Black Caps made a comeback as they came up trumps in the following two games, by 7 wickets and 4 runs, respectively. 

The series victory is out of reach for Team Green, so Babar Azam XI will be levelling it by winning the last game. Today's game is crucial for hosts as they will be pushing to avoid a series loss, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 ahead. 

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium pitch will be helpful for batters, providing a consistent and true bounce that allows them to play shots freely once they are set. However, as the match progresses, there can be some help for spinners, as the pitch tends to slow down and offer turn, especially in the latter part of 20-over games.

Pakistan’s Expected Squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir 

