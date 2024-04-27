PAKvNZ: Pakistan, New Zealand lock horns in T20I series decider today

LAHORE – Pakistan, and New Zealand will face each other in last game, with hosts looking to level the 5-game series after losing two previous matches.
The last match is slated to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today with full house expected. After the first game of series was washed out due to rains, Pakistan managed to win second by seven wickets.
Black Caps made a comeback as they came up trumps in the following two games, by 7 wickets and 4 runs, respectively.
The series victory is out of reach for Team Green, so Babar Azam XI will be levelling it by winning the last game. Today's game is crucial for hosts as they will be pushing to avoid a series loss, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 ahead.
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium pitch will be helpful for batters, providing a consistent and true bounce that allows them to play shots freely once they are set. However, as the match progresses, there can be some help for spinners, as the pitch tends to slow down and offer turn, especially in the latter part of 20-over games.
Pakistan’s Expected Squad
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.