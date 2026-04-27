Mali Defense Minister Sadio Camara reportedly killed in major attack near Bamako

Mali’s Defense Minister, Sadio Camara, was reportedly killed in a major attack near the capital, Bamako, international media reported on Monday

The assault occurred in the Kati area, roughly 15 kilometers north of Bamako, at a key military base on Saturday.

The extremist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), in coordination with a Tuareg-dominated rebel faction, carried out a series of coordinated attacks across several regions.

Analysts and diplomatic sources described the attack as one of the most organized and significant assaults in Mali in recent years.

The Ministry of Defense and government spokespersons have yet to comment publicly. A military statement confirmed ongoing operations against insurgents across the country.

The UN Secretary-General condemned the attacks, expressing deep concern and urging a coordinated international response to combat terrorism in the West African Sahel region.

If confirmed, Camara’s death would represent a major blow to Mali’s military leadership. He was a prominent figure in the current military government and played a key role in strengthening relations with Russia.