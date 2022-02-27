Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases as positivity ratio drops to 2pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 847 new Covid cases on Sunday morning, data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed.

As per the latest report of the NCOC, at least 20 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,173.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,113. Pakistan conducted a total of 40,127 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,236 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,441,528.

Statistics 27 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,127

Positive Cases: 847

Positivity %: 2.11%

Deaths :20

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 36,803 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.11 percent.

As many as 567,309 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 501,108 in Punjab, 216,051 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,292 in Islamabad, 35,325 in Balochistan, 42,946 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,473 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,497 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,067 in Sindh, 6,246 in KP, 1,011 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.