Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases as positivity ratio drops to 2pc
Web Desk
09:27 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pakistan records less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases as positivity ratio drops to 2pc
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 847 new Covid cases on Sunday morning, data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed.

As per the latest report of the NCOC, at least 20 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,173.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,113. Pakistan conducted a total of 40,127 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,236 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,441,528.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 36,803 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.11 percent.

As many as 567,309 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 501,108 in Punjab, 216,051 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,292 in Islamabad, 35,325 in Balochistan, 42,946 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,473 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan allows in-flight meals as coronavirus ... 04:41 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority lifted the ban on in-flight meals on all domestic routes as the ...

Moreover, 13,497 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,067 in Sindh, 6,246 in KP, 1,011 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan updates travel advisory for inbound ... 12:44 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has revised Covid-related policy for passengers traveling to South Asian country, revoking ...

More From This Category
Pakistan celebrates 3rd anniversary of Operation ...
10:45 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
PAKvAUS: Australian cricket team arrives in ...
09:44 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans to clash in PSL ...
10:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pakistan evacuates 104 more students from Kharkiv ...
06:25 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Pakistan’s top Islamic court rules women ...
07:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Two FC soldiers martyred in Peshawar blast
04:15 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr