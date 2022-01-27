Punjab govt moves top court against LHC order on Ravi riverfront project
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
Punjab govt moves top court against LHC order on Ravi riverfront project
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab government has moved to the Supreme court after Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the multi-billion-dollar River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal.

Reports in local media said the provincial administration approached the apex court seeking the suspension of the Lahore High Court’s order, which declared the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan will take up the matter today (Thursday) in a two-member bench as the top court withdrew its interim order for the restoration of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

Earlier, Supreme Court, while dealing with the appeals of the Punjab government, remarked that the case against the interim order of the Lahore High Court regarding the suspension of RUDA said that the interim order has been incorporated in the final decision under the law.

It also added that appeals against the interim order have become ineffective in light of the final decision.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Ravi Urban Development Authority sought two weeks from the top court to review the high court order. To this, Justice Ijaz stated that the LHC had already given its verdict and there was no point in extending the matter.

“If you want to raise legal issues, raise them in an appeal against the decision”, the court further added.

LHC declares PM Imran's River Ravi project illegal 02:44 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has declared the Ravi Urban Development Amendment Ordinance null and void, ...

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court scrapped the Ravi Riv­er­front Urban Develop­ment Project, which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, by declaring several provisions of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Act 2020 unconstitutional.

Justice Shahid Karim declared the acquisition of agricultural land for the project unconstitutional and in violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

Section 4 of the Ruda Act 2020 was in violation of Article 140-A of the Constitution, which deals with the formation of local governments, the court ruled.

LHC halts Ravi River Urban Development Project 07:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the authorities to halt the construction of the Ravi Riverfront Urban ...

More From This Category
LIVE: PM Imran addresses launching ceremony of ...
11:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
Pakistan reports 7,539 new Covid infections, 25 ...
09:26 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
One dead, several injured as police baton-charge ...
11:23 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
‘SDG Investment Report 2021’ – FM Qureshi ...
10:21 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
PTA slaps Jazz with Rs30 million fine over poor ...
11:52 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Another PIA flight attendant ‘slipped away’ ...
07:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at birthday party
10:49 AM | 27 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr