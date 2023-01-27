Power surge behind Pakistan blackout, says report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan produced more electricity than was required on Jan 23, causing a system collapse that plunged the whole country into darkness, said a government document.
As per the media reports, the blackout was triggered by the power grid’s frequency rising to 50.75 hertz (hz) early on Monday.
Grid operators attempt to keep the frequency of the grid stable at 50hz, with deviations over 0.05hz typically considered abnormal. The frequency of the grid was already 50.30hz moments before the incident, according to the note.
The severe frequency fluctuations in the transmission lines caused it to trip.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Jan 24 ordered an inquiry to determine reasons of the recent power failure across the country.
The electricity restored after 15 hours. The federal minister suspected foreign hands behind the blackout.
On behalf of my government, I would like to express my sincere regrets for the inconvenience our citizens suffered due to power outage yesterday. On my orders an inquiry is underway to determine reasons of the power failure. Responsibility will be fixed.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 24, 2023
Earlier, Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the government was concerned about the back-to-back failure of the national grid and will investigate whether the system was “hacked” by external forces.
