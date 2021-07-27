Pakistan's first-ever ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ recipient Capt. Sarwar Shaheed remembered on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The 73rd martyrdom anniversary of the first-ever recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed is being observed today.

The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, tweeted that the nation pays tribute to Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on the 73rd martyrdom anniversary.

“Nation pays tribute to Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, NH, on 73rd martyrdom anniversary. His matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve & fortitude shall always be remembered. The supreme sacrifice he made, will keep inspiring defenders of the motherland in times to come”, the tweet reads.

Nation pays tribute 2 Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, NH, #Kashmir War 1948 on 73rd martyrdom anniversary. His matchless chivalry, unwavering resolve & fortitude shall always be remembered.The supreme sacrifice he made,will keep inspiring defenders of the motherland in times 2 come — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 26, 2021

Captain Muhammad Sarwar holds the distinction of being awarded Pakistan’s highest military award, for the first time in the country s history, owing to the remarkable valor that he displayed during the war in Kashmir.

Raja Muhammad Sarwar was born in Singhori village in Gujar Khan District on November 10, 1910. His father, Raja Muhammad Hayat Khan, served in the British army as a constable. The British government also gifted Raja Hayat Khan with property near Samundari because of his services during the First World War.

Sarwar joined the military as a sepoy in April 1929 and was commissioned in the Punjab regiment in 1944 and promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant.

In the year 1946, he joined the Punjab regiment and achieved the rank of Captain - months before the partition. Later, Captain volunteered to be a part of the battalion formed to regain Kashmir. He was made company commander of the second battalion of the Punjab Regiment.

Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan remembered on ... 11:20 AM | 5 Jul, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), is being ...

The regiment was able to force India to retreat out of certain regions of GB under his leadership. His battalion faced heavy resistance in the Uri sector but continued moving forward braving intense gunfire, grenade attacks, and mortar fire. He embraced martyrdom on July 27, 1948, after sustaining multiple shots on his chest as he attempted to cut a barbed wire while making an effort to move ahead.