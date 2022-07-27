Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 27, 2022

08:33 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 27, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232 237
Euro EUR 226.5 229
UK Pound Sterling GBP 267 270
U.A.E Dirham AED 61.5 62.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.8 60.5
Australian Dollar AUD 159.82 161.07
Bahrain Dinar BHD 610.4 614.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 178.96 180.31
China Yuan CNY 34.05 34.3
Danish Krone DKK 31.52 31.87
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.29 29.64
Indian Rupee INR 2.88 2.96
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.39 750.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.62 52.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.87 145.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.34 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 595.88 600.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.16 63.66
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.78 167.08
Swedish Korona SEK 22.54 22.84
Swiss Franc CHF 237.12 238.87
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:40 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:33 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:38 AM | 24 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:51 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
11:05 AM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Noor Bukhari slams Humayun Saeed over age and ‘romantic hero’ role in 'London Nahi ...
10:11 AM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr