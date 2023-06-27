BDigital wins five awards at PDA - Pakistan Digital Awards 2023

KARACHI - BDigital proved its mettle once again at Pakistan’s top digital awards night, winning five trophies this year. The awards included two wins for Fatima Fertilizer's brand Sarsabz, another two for Walee, an influencer marketing platform, and one win for Panther Tyres.

BDigital with its mantra ‘Go BIG, GO DIGITAL’ has been one of the influential digital agencies, which started putting digital at the heart of the IMC campaign planning mix. It has facilitated many local and global brands to embrace the power of the medium early on, as it believes in adopting the right balance between creative strategy and data-driven intelligence.

BDigital's campaign for Sarsabz titled ‘Salam Kisan’ is one of its most successful projects having won multiple accolades consistently over the past four years. The campaign won the award for the best Social Media Influencer Communications this year.

The campaign used influencers to trigger realization around the pivotal role of the farmer community in our lives. It empowers and celebrates the contribution of these cultivators, in Pakistan’s agrarian economy, paying tribute to their untiring heroic efforts that ensure food on our tables every day. The campaign is also accredited with creating ‘The Kissan Day’ in 2019, to honour the gardeners of the nation, which is now celebrated on a national level. Another successful initiative launched by BDigital for Fatima Fertilizers is ‘SARSABZ KAHANI’, which bagged the Best Web Series Award this year. The series features real stories of courageous and resilient women of rural Pakistan who contribute equally alongside their male farmers.

Haider Jamil, Manager Account Operations and Strategy, said, "Our iconic campaign, 'Salam Kissan,' dedicated to honouring the hardworking farmers of our nation, has once again proven its excellence by winning four awards in total at the Pakistan Digital Award from 2020 to 2023, this campaign has consistently gained recognition, and acclaim. I'm also, more than happy to share, 'Sarsabz Kahani,' has been recognized as the 'Best Web Series of the Year' at the PDA 2023. These achievements highlight our commitment to creating impactful campaigns & engaging storytelling that resonate with audiences. I'm honoured to be acknowledged for our dedication in paying tribute to the hardworking individuals who feed our nation. A big shout out to our client, team, and all the partners involved in making this a huge success!".

WALEE, another BDIGITAL client, also won two PDAs for Best Digital Innovation and User Entity and Big Data Analytics. In just a few years, WALEE has quickly become the fastest-growing influencer and social commerce ecosystem, trusted by leading global and national brands. BDIGITAL is helping market WALEE’s unique and innovative platform services which allow users to search, deep-dive, and select best-fit influencers based on content, Engagement (ER), and CQS (WALEE’s proprietary cumulative measure of Creator Quality Score), among many other features around data analytics. Its interconnected creator ecosystem provides Martech solutions with AI-based product suites, offering management of entire campaigns, optimizing budgets, and tracking performance throughout the creator value chain.

BDigital also helped Panther Tyres, another strong client relationship stand-out, in the Best Digital Marketing Communications (Videos) category. In these inflationary times, the campaign #PantherLagaoDieselBachao highlighted the actual pain point of the rural farmers’ community, whose livelihoods are dependent on their tractors with high-quality tyres playing a big role in fuel economy. The campaign used a mix of light-hearted humour and edutainment to tell the audience about the actual features and benefits of using high-quality tyres.

On the achievement of these PDA wins, Director Account Operations and Strategy, Mehwish Mumtaz said, ‘These 5 prestigious awards stand as a testament to the extraordinary dedication & relentless efforts of our team and all client-side teams, always showing unwavering commitment, creativity, and innovation in the digital marketing and advertising landscape. This recognition not only motivates my team to continue raising the bar but also reinforces our belief in the power of collaboration and teamwork. Also congratulating Synite Digital for the agency of the year title with 6/30 wins, with BD being runners up with 5/11. Looking forward to giving tough competition for this one next year! ’.

Starting back in 2017, PDA has been designed to reward and motivate brands and agencies who are driven by technology and honours the very best of digital marketing campaigns and talent. Ashifa Paracha, the founder of Pakistan Digital Awards congratulated all the winners who coincide with the vision of their acknowledgement platform by continuing to help brands achieve new Marcom breakthroughs.