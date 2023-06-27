Search

Pakistan

Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for the sixth time

Web Desk 07:17 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for the sixth time
Source: PTI/FB

MARDAN - Ali Muhammad Khan, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained again for the sixth time on Tuesday (today) in a new corruption case immediately after being released by a Peshawar anti-corruption court.

The PTI leader was given post-arrest bail earlier today by the court in a case involving alleged fake hiring to the fisheries department that resulted in losses to the national treasury of Rs2.3 million.

Soon after his release, anti corruption establishment (ACE) officials detained him in connection with another case involving the alleged misappropriation of money from multiple contracts.

Khan was first held under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 soon after May 9 in connection with the violent demonstrations and attacks on the civil and military institutions.

He remained among leaders who still refused to desert the embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief, and amid continued action, the government canceled his diplomatic passport.

Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for fifth time amid tightening noose on PTI chief’s loyalists

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Over 100 including women arrested from massage centres in Lahore

02:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

TikToker Ayesha’s husband arrested as probe underway

11:56 AM | 26 Jun, 2023

Supreme Court bench hearing pleas against military courts dissolved for the second time

09:18 AM | 26 Jun, 2023

Balochistan court sets date for heraring on high treason case against ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

05:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar arrested over May 9 incidents

10:00 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Imran Khan faces arrest in terrorism case as Lahore court issues warrant in May 9 violence case

05:33 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

09:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: