Ali Muhammad Khan arrested for the sixth time

MARDAN - Ali Muhammad Khan, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained again for the sixth time on Tuesday (today) in a new corruption case immediately after being released by a Peshawar anti-corruption court.

The PTI leader was given post-arrest bail earlier today by the court in a case involving alleged fake hiring to the fisheries department that resulted in losses to the national treasury of Rs2.3 million.

Soon after his release, anti corruption establishment (ACE) officials detained him in connection with another case involving the alleged misappropriation of money from multiple contracts.

Khan was first held under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 soon after May 9 in connection with the violent demonstrations and attacks on the civil and military institutions.

He remained among leaders who still refused to desert the embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief, and amid continued action, the government canceled his diplomatic passport.