PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day
Web Desk
05:22 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – In connection to the annual Earth Hour marked globally, the lights of the Prime Minister House will be turned off in the evening for an hour.

Imran Khan, who is in self-isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus, has said that improving the environmental conditions is the top priority of the government and asked the public to fully support government to protect the environment.

Every year, millions of people across the planet turn off the lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on the last Saturday in March, this annual tradition is known as 'Earth Hour'. The goal of this activity is to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. This year Earth Hour will be held on March 27, 2021.

The annual tradition of shutting down electric lights for one hour was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The aim was to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off all non-essential lights for an entire hour symbolising their commitment to the planet Earth.

This year, people from across the world will light candles and celebrate unity. This will be the first-ever "Virtual Spotlight" Earth Hour.

Netizens are united on Earth Hour and have called on everyone to observe one hour of solidarity by turning off all electric gadgets and unwanted lights.

Organisations from all over the globe have announced to observe an hour of turning off the lights.

More From This Category
Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination ...
06:56 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
6-month jail for not wearing masks in Lahore as ...
05:59 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan responds as US leaves PM Imran out of ...
05:53 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
A giant ship blocking Suez Canal budges for the ...
05:39 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Wasim Akram has a Plan B for Pakistanis not ...
05:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
PM Imran congratulates Bangladesh's Hasina on ...
03:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr