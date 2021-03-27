PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day

ISLAMABAD – In connection to the annual Earth Hour marked globally, the lights of the Prime Minister House will be turned off in the evening for an hour.

Imran Khan, who is in self-isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus, has said that improving the environmental conditions is the top priority of the government and asked the public to fully support government to protect the environment.

Every year, millions of people across the planet turn off the lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on the last Saturday in March, this annual tradition is known as 'Earth Hour'. The goal of this activity is to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. This year Earth Hour will be held on March 27, 2021.

#EarthHour reminds us every year that even small steps to reduce our footprint can add up to make a big difference. 🌍



Today, Earth Hour is travelling around the globe, uniting millions of people. Switch off tonight at 8:30pm when it reaches the UK! #EarthHourUK pic.twitter.com/LnL5Im515S — WWF UK 🌏 (@wwf_uk) March 27, 2021

The annual tradition of shutting down electric lights for one hour was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The aim was to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off all non-essential lights for an entire hour symbolising their commitment to the planet Earth.

This year, people from across the world will light candles and celebrate unity. This will be the first-ever "Virtual Spotlight" Earth Hour.

Netizens are united on Earth Hour and have called on everyone to observe one hour of solidarity by turning off all electric gadgets and unwanted lights.

Organisations from all over the globe have announced to observe an hour of turning off the lights.

Less than 24 hours to our first-ever #EarthHour Virtual Spotlight. 💚🌍

Remember to participate by sharing our must-watch film with the rest of the world at 8.30pm. pic.twitter.com/Og9uf5R1ja — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 26, 2021