190 migrants including Pakistanis rescued off Italian coast

GENEVA – Some 190 migrants including people from Pakistan were rescued from a boat off the coast of Libya by an NGO, Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

MSF shared the news on its Twitter handle, saying it performed successful rescue of 190 people on Friday night following an alert from a wooden boat. The migrants were rescued approximately 20 hours after they departed from Zawiya in Libya.

The migrants also included citizens of Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Syria and Palestine. All the migrants have been shifted to the southern Italian port of Bari on Sunday evening (March 26) by the MSF vessel Geo Barents.

UPDATE

Yesterday evening, the 190 survivors have all disembarked in #Bari, #Italy. After this difficult experience, all they need now is to receive the appropriate care and protection. We wish them all the best for the rest of their journey. pic.twitter.com/CssbMY5Dj1 — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) March 27, 2023

After the vessel was docked, Toseef, a 25-year-old from Pakistan, sang a romantic song that he dedicated to his wife who is still in Pakistan with their 5-month-old son.

🎤 Toseef 25 years old, sang a romantic song that he dedicated to his wife who is still in #Pakistan with their 5-month-old son. During the 4 months spent in #Libya, he was severely beaten. pic.twitter.com/r0lBSLzHHq — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) March 26, 2023

Another Pakistani named Yaser, 36, told MSF that he travelled to Libya in the hope of finding a job. Going to Europe was never part of his plans, he said.

“They gave us food once a day. If we asked for water, they told us to drink the water from the toilet. They beat us. They took my phone and called my family to ask for money. My family paid and I was able to escape.” explained Yaser.

Stories from the sea

Yaser, a 36-year-old man from Pakistan travelled to #Libya in the hope of finding a job. Going to Europe was never part of his plans. pic.twitter.com/5Ubs2hocGB — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) March 25, 2023

“We left the shore at 1.30 am. We were 24 hours in the middle of the sea before we were rescued. I am better now, but I feel a great responsibility inside. My brother is sick and my family paid my ransom. I must be able to help him as soon as possible. I want a job and a dignified life. I want to be free. I do not want to be a prisoner anymore. I just want some peace and serenity." he added.