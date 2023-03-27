190 migrants including Pakistanis rescued off Italian coast

GENEVA – Some 190 migrants including people from Pakistan were rescued from a boat off the coast of Libya by an NGO, Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
MSF shared the news on its Twitter handle, saying it performed successful rescue of 190 people on Friday night following an alert from a wooden boat. The migrants were rescued approximately 20 hours after they departed from Zawiya in Libya.
The migrants also included citizens of Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Syria and Palestine. All the migrants have been shifted to the southern Italian port of Bari on Sunday evening (March 26) by the MSF vessel Geo Barents.
🟢 UPDATE— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) March 27, 2023
Yesterday evening, the 190 survivors have all disembarked in #Bari, #Italy. After this difficult experience, all they need now is to receive the appropriate care and protection. We wish them all the best for the rest of their journey. pic.twitter.com/CssbMY5Dj1
After the vessel was docked, Toseef, a 25-year-old from Pakistan, sang a romantic song that he dedicated to his wife who is still in Pakistan with their 5-month-old son.
🎤 Toseef 25 years old, sang a romantic song that he dedicated to his wife who is still in #Pakistan with their 5-month-old son. During the 4 months spent in #Libya, he was severely beaten. pic.twitter.com/r0lBSLzHHq— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) March 26, 2023
Another Pakistani named Yaser, 36, told MSF that he travelled to Libya in the hope of finding a job. Going to Europe was never part of his plans, he said.
“They gave us food once a day. If we asked for water, they told us to drink the water from the toilet. They beat us. They took my phone and called my family to ask for money. My family paid and I was able to escape.” explained Yaser.
🌊📢 Stories from the sea— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) March 25, 2023
Yaser, a 36-year-old man from Pakistan travelled to #Libya in the hope of finding a job. Going to Europe was never part of his plans. pic.twitter.com/5Ubs2hocGB
“We left the shore at 1.30 am. We were 24 hours in the middle of the sea before we were rescued. I am better now, but I feel a great responsibility inside. My brother is sick and my family paid my ransom. I must be able to help him as soon as possible. I want a job and a dignified life. I want to be free. I do not want to be a prisoner anymore. I just want some peace and serenity." he added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.