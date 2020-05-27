Petrol prices likely to go down by Rs5-10 in Pakistan
Web Desk
07:33 PM | 27 May, 2020
Petrol prices likely to go down by Rs5-10 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to be dropped by Rs5 to 10 per litre amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The government, according to local media, would also slashed the diesel prices by Rs2 per litre in order to facilitate the public facing economic hardship due to the health crisis in the country.

Continuously dipping prices of petroleum product in the international market is also a reason behind reduction in prices in local market.

Earlier, the federal government had slashed petrol prices for May owing to the sharp decline in oil prices in the international market.

The new price had been brought down to Rs81.58 after a reduction of Rs15, meanwhile, the rate of high-speed petrol had been reduced to Rs80.10.

