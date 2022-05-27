Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops on Thursday martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth were martyred by troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Jumagund area of Kupwara district.

Complete shutdown

A complete shutdown was observed for the second consecutive day against the Indian court’s unjust verdict of sentencing the illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment.

According to Kashmir Media Service, shops and other business establishments in Srinagar, Tral and other areas remained closed while traffic movement was very thin.

The occupation authorities continued with heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel and suspension of internet service in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

In a statement, Senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Yasin Malik has been waging a peaceful and democratic struggle for the resolution of the internationally-recognized Kashmir dispute.