Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away
Web Desk
10:46 AM | 27 May, 2022
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away
Source: File photo/Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Known Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passed away on Friday.

On May 17, Ali Raza Sadpara had been left with spinal injuries after falling down a cliff during routine training. According to Ali Raza’s family, he was under treatment at a hospital, where he breathed his last.

Funeral prayers of Ali Raza Sadpara will be offered today at Olding graveyard at 10am.

Earlier, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told the country's state-run news agency that the unfortunate incident happened in the wee hours on Tuesday when Sadpara was ascending a mountain near his village in Skardu as part of his preparations to summit K2 this summer.

During his routine training, Sadpara slipped off and fell into a ditch. He reportedly fractured his backbone and ribs in the accident and is currently being admitted to a local medical facility.

Sadpara was eyeing to summit K2 – the highest peak in Pakistan – this season. This was the only peak left for him to climb among all the eight-thousanders in Pakistan.

He has summited the Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and Nanga Parbat for a record collective 17 times. No other Pakistani has summited mountains over 8,000 metres.

Pakistani climber Ali Raza Sadpara sustains ... 07:44 PM | 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Pakistan mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara has been left with spinal injuries after falling down ...

More From This Category
GB CM Khalid Khurshid, 50 cops booked for ...
01:08 PM | 27 May, 2022
Stock market, rupee respond positively as govt ...
12:20 PM | 27 May, 2022
Pakistan to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with ...
11:17 AM | 27 May, 2022
Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
10:17 AM | 27 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz to announce relief package for those ...
09:45 AM | 27 May, 2022
At least one dead, three injured in Karachi PC ...
12:24 AM | 27 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr