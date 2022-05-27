Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

ISLAMABAD – Known Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passed away on Friday.

On May 17, Ali Raza Sadpara had been left with spinal injuries after falling down a cliff during routine training. According to Ali Raza’s family, he was under treatment at a hospital, where he breathed his last.

Funeral prayers of Ali Raza Sadpara will be offered today at Olding graveyard at 10am.

Earlier, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told the country's state-run news agency that the unfortunate incident happened in the wee hours on Tuesday when Sadpara was ascending a mountain near his village in Skardu as part of his preparations to summit K2 this summer.

During his routine training, Sadpara slipped off and fell into a ditch. He reportedly fractured his backbone and ribs in the accident and is currently being admitted to a local medical facility.

Sadpara was eyeing to summit K2 – the highest peak in Pakistan – this season. This was the only peak left for him to climb among all the eight-thousanders in Pakistan.

He has summited the Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and Nanga Parbat for a record collective 17 times. No other Pakistani has summited mountains over 8,000 metres.