Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 November 2022

08:30 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs160,000 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 137,180. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 125,650 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,400.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Karachi PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Islamabad PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Peshawar PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Quetta PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Sialkot PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Attock PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Gujranwala PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Jehlum PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Multan PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Bahawalpur PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Gujrat PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Nawabshah PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Chakwal PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Hyderabad PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Nowshehra PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Sargodha PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Faisalabad PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798
Mirpur PKR 160,000 PKR 1,798

