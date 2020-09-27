Explore 500+ sites of Punjab through Tourism app

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated tourism application which would provide complete information of 511 tourism destinations in the province.

The inauguration was held on the occasion of World Tourism Day being observed today.

The application would enable citizens to get online information and service regarding tourism, the Chief Minister said this while presiding over a meeting in the provincial capital. Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, TDCP Director and others also attended the meeting.

CM Buzdar said that the application would also provide guidance about the route of tourism places.

Through this app, people could benefit from online facilities of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) whereas booking of TDCP hotels could also be done online.

He further said that Department of Tourism Services (DTS) system application had been introduced for tourist operators adding, now operators could make online registration.

Buzdar added that tourist operators tasks had been automated as the modern technology was being used to ensure ease in various fields of life.

Punjab would be made hub of tourism under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed, adding, "Punjab has a huge tourism potential and the promotion of tourism will create job opportunities."