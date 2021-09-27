Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 27 September 2021
09:16 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|170.6
|171.6
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|200.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234
|236.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47.25
|47.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|45.6
|46
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.6
|388.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|135
|137
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.7
|23.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.4
|23.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.5
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.4
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.5
|394.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.7
|40.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123.5
|125
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.6
|160.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:16 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 September 202108:47 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Huawei executive freed by Canada arrives home in China12:40 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup, Match 8: Central Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by ...12:14 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Video leak scandal puts PML-N leader in trouble11:25 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in style
03:31 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021