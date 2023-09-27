Karachi weather update

The Met Office predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next 12 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

There are no chances of rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 37°C. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 2.8km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 208, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain may occur in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.