Man held for manufacturing substandard injections leading to vision loss in Punjab

LAHORE – A suspect responsible for producing harmful and unregistered injections that caused vision impairment in 87 individuals across Punjab has been apprehended by the police.

The arrest was made in Arifwala, and the suspect's identity has been disclosed as Bilal. According to police authorities, Bilal operated from Model Town and manufactured injections without proper registration and licences.

These illicit injections were supplied to private hospitals in the area. The suspect's capture was executed with the assistance of Arifwala police.

These injections were distributed in various districts of Punjab, including Lahore, leading to severe visual impairments. The Punjab government has stated that by extracting profits worth millions from a single vial, up to 83 injections were dispensed.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram had reported that the number of individuals affected by the harmful injections had reached 68. He assured that all necessary facilities and surgical procedures would be provided to the affected patients.

Moreover, Health Minister Akram had announced a halt to the use of these injections in ocular applications and revealed that the services of a French laboratory were enlisted for investigations.

A specialized research team will determine the source of the injections, ensuring the safety of future medical practices.