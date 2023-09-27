Punjab govt abolishes use of EVMs in election

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued an ordinance amending the election law to abolish electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming election.
According to details, the Punjab cabinet approved the abolition of electronic voting machines and cited the main reason as the complexity of loadshedding, stating that EVMs are a waste of time.
The cabinet also issued an ordinance to end electronic voting machines, along with amendments to the Election Rules, which will remain in effect for three months. The Punjab government has the authority to further expand the ordinance.
Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dilshad, stated that the previous government had deliberately included EVMs in the act. The Election Commission has made it clear that EVMs are not a viable solution.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Sep-2021/pakistan-s-top-election-body-rejects-electronic-voting-machines
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.05
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.05
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.78
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,523
