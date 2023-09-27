Search

Punjab govt abolishes use of EVMs in election

Web Desk
10:45 AM | 27 Sep, 2023
LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued an ordinance amending the election law to abolish electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming election.

According to details, the Punjab cabinet approved the abolition of electronic voting machines and cited the main reason as the complexity of loadshedding, stating that EVMs are a waste of time.

The cabinet also issued an ordinance to end electronic voting machines, along with amendments to the Election Rules, which will remain in effect for three months. The Punjab government has the authority to further expand the ordinance.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dilshad, stated that the previous government had deliberately included EVMs in the act. The Election Commission has made it clear that EVMs are not a viable solution.

