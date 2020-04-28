Netflix introduces new parental control tools for subscribers
ISLAMABAD – Media content provider Netflix has introduced number of new parental control tools for their global subscribers including Pakistan.
The company has hoped that these enhanced tools will help parents better manage the content that their families will be watching on Netflix, particularly now with children spending more time at home during the day due to COVID 19 crisis, said a news release of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.
These controls include pin protected individual profiles to help prevent kids accessing them; creating filters to prevent kids watching shows or films that are not appropriate for their age; restrictions to specific title(s) from showing up anywhere in any individual profile; management of what kids have been watching within the profile created for them and disabling of auto play in kids profiles.
