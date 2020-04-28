Army chief announces full medical support to corona-hit PIA crew
03:17 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Army chief announces full medical support to corona-hit PIA crew
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew, who is suffering from COVID-19, will be provided treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik thanked the army chief for extending the support, adding that cooperation between national institutions during tough times boosts unity in the country.

Malik said that PIA is operating special flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from different countries, adding that over 24,000 people have so far reached their home. 

He reiterated that the national carrier will continue the operation with the permission of the government till the last Pakistani is brought back.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has also announced to provide special seats for infected PIA workers in its C-130 aircrafts.

