Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on April 28, 2022
08:54 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|184.9
|187.15
|Euro
|EUR
|200
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|238.5
|241
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.5
|50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|48.5
|49
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|133
|135
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|142.5
|144.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.95
|394.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|133
|135
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- ECP takes notice after Imran Khan calls CEC 'planted agent' of PML-N12:54 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Women graduate student ‘identified’ as suicide bomber in Karachi ...12:07 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ruling against ...11:25 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
- 100-year-old Brazilian sets world record for longest career in same ...10:50 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan beat Netherlands in first hockey match of Europe tour10:11 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
Yashma Gill gets emotional after meeting Sana Khan during Umrah
08:21 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video goes viral11:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- 'Fraud' - Saba Qamar drops first teaser of upcoming drama07:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022