Fans want a season 2 of ‘Pyar Keh Sadqay’

Pakistan has seen a rise in its drama industry over the last decade, elevating the bar for quality writing, creativity and realism.

As the audience is exposed to some thought-provoking content, it's more than eager for good stories and blatantly critical of bad plotlines.

Pakistan’s favourite reel-life couple, Bilal Abbas and Yumna Zaidi have skillfully executed the heart-rending, complex roles in ‘Pyar Keh Sadqay’ and words don't do justice to their exceptional talent.

With looks that kill and remarkable acting skills, the duo’s obvious chemistry didn’t fail to wow the audience and they want Abdullah and Mahjabeen back on their screens.

Fans of the popular drama ‘Pyar Keh Sadqay’ have started a petition for season 2 as they claim that its one of the best drama of 2020.

The play dared to break social taboos, helped in bringing awareness to the society and definitely was one of the finest offerings of the drama industry.

Would you want a season 2 of the drama? Comment below and stay tuned for more!