Eight Pakistani athletes punch their way to global MMA Stage

LAHORE – Pakistan Combat Night, also known as the Battle of Truth, delivered historic night for MMA in Pakistan as eight athletes secured qualification for the World MMA Championship in Georgia, while five others earned spots in the Road to BRAVE 100 and the World Championship in Bahrain.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) with support from the Punjab government, drew a full-capacity crowd. Fans cheered passionately throughout the night, creating an electrifying atmosphere that rivaled the energy of major cricket matches.

Islamabad fighters dominated the Pakistan Open MMA Championship. Abdul Manan, Moiz Satti, Siddiq Ullah, Ayan Hussain, Shahab Ali, and Sajid Katoshi won their bouts to secure places at the IMMAF World Championship in Georgia.

Road to BRAVE 100 card also offered thrilling contests. Aqib Awan defeated Egypt’s Al-Hassan Muhammad in flyweight, Babar Ali overcame Azerbaijan’s Shirkhan Valili in bantamweight, and Zia Mashwani beat Iran’s Saman Moradmand. In the main event, Rizwan Ali secured a decisive victory against Egypt’s Adham Muhammad. Women’s MMA also made headlines as Eman Khan knocked out Tunisia’s Maha in the first round.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, though in Japan, closely followed the event’s progress, while Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar reaffirmed MMA’s role in promoting Punjab as a hub for sports in Pakistan.

The event received widespread broadcast coverage on ARY Sports, PTV Sports, and multiple OTT platforms, with international media including BBC Urdu, Arab News, and The Independent UK reporting on the spectacle. Foreign athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Egypt, and Morocco praised Pakistan’s organization and hospitality.

PAKMMAF President Omar Ahmed highlighted MMA’s cultural and social impact, describing the sport as a platform to instill discipline, resilience, and national pride among young Pakistanis. He also emphasized the federation’s collaboration with the Special Forces of Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to integrate MMA into military and university training programs.

Recently, Omar Ahmed and fighter Rizwan Ali were recognized by ISPR with the Pride of Pakistan award for their contributions to MMA, underscoring Pakistan’s growing presence in the international combat sports arena.

With full stands, thrilling fights, and international recognition, Pakistan Combat Night marked a milestone for MMA in the country, positioning it as a rapidly growing sport with national and global significance.