Google Doodle paying tribute to Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano

Web Desk
03:22 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
Google Doodle paying tribute to Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano
Share

ISLAMABAD - According to the tradition, Google Doodle is honouring another acclaimed Pakistani celebrity Iqbal Bano on her 81st birth anniversary on Saturday.

Google has shared an illustration paying tribute to the renowned Pakistani singer, reported a private news channel.

The legendary singer was known for her semi-classical Urdu ghazals, songs and classical themes. She also sang easy-listening numbers in 1950s films. She was born in Delhi in 1938.

She studied with Ustad Chand Khan a master of classical Indian vocals and began singing on All India Radio as a teenager.

The renowned singer is also known for her defiant performance of protest poetry by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

She did playback singing for various Pakistani films.

She was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) medal in 1974. Iqbal Bano died on April 21, 2009, after a brief illness at 74.

More From This Category
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the ...
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a ...
03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was ...
03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after ...
02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Kendall Jenner is now the highest-paid female ...
01:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Behroz Sabzwari refutes divorce rumours of Syra ...
12:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr