Iran to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in health sector
10:51 AM | 28 Dec, 2019
Iran to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in health sector
ISLAMABAD - Iran has expressed the desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the health sector.

Talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare, Sania Nishtar in Islamabad, Iran 's Deputy Health Minister for Medical Education, Bagher Larijani said Pakistan and Iran should evaluate their capabilities in the health sector and learn from each other’s experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sania Nishtar said Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with Iran , the Radio Pakistan reported.

She also briefed the Iranian delegation about the working of the Benazir Income Support Program and Ministry of Poverty Alleviation.

