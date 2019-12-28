PM Imran chairs KP cabinet meeting today

PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting today (Saturday).

According to media details, the premier will review progress on development projects in the province. He will also be briefed on the performance of the provincial ministers.

PM Imran will also make a decision about a reshuffle in the provincial cabinet and the portfolios of ministers are expected to be changed according to their performances.