PM Imran chairs KP cabinet meeting today
11:37 AM | 28 Dec, 2019
Share
PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting today (Saturday).
According to media details, the premier will review progress on development projects in the province. He will also be briefed on the performance of the provincial ministers.
PM Imran will also make a decision about a reshuffle in the provincial cabinet and the portfolios of ministers are expected to be changed according to their performances.
- Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Romanian woman dies after catching fire during operation11:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir coverage09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- CPEC Phase-II to get additional stimulus in 202009:27 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to peace, PM Imran tells ...07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019