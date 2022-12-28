Search

Blog

Celebrating pakistani poets in schools

Maryam Saleem 02:30 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Celebrating pakistani poets in schools

Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Ban Ke Tamanna Meri

Zindagi Sham’a Ki Surat Ho Khudaya Meri

This poem has been celebrated for years in Pakistan. Schools have played these verses countless times in the morning assemblies; yet, they’ve failed to embed the message of these verses in students’ life. The prayer in these verses has failed to find its way into our ways. The promise students had made to themselves of becoming a sparkling light whose sparkle would remove the darkness of the world, and of becoming the pride of a nation whose presence would be like a presence of flower in a garden remained nothing but an unfulfilled fantasy. 

Certainly, the true spirit behind this poem has been lost somewhere. What the poets of Pakistan expected from this country has lost its real track. Our wire is being plugged into the wrong socket; therefore, we are unable to find our way through education. Our system of education is still influenced by Lord Macaulay who wanted to make us caged in slavery. We each year celebrate the Iqbal day for enjoyment. Students memorize a few poems and speeches to deliver at the school event. They participate in quizzes to answer questions like the birth date of Iqbal, the education of Iqbal, and the names of the books of Iqbal. Is this the sparkling light Iqbal wanted from his Shaheen? Weren’t we supposed to understand the essence of Iqbal’s poetry instead of memorizing it for an event?

Hence, Iqbal is the one who gives sense to the insensible. His poetry is like a flower blooming in the infertile desert. It is the light for the blind to see in the darkness and seek wisdom. Our teachers were meant to evoke such feelings and emotions in the students through the poetry of Iqbal. They should have made Iqbal’s poetry a tool to uplift society. Iqbal’s Asraar-e-Khudi should have been taught in the schools to enlighten the ideas of the students, to guide students to the path of self-actualization, and to spread the themes of love, truth, justice, freedom, and brotherhood among the students. That’s how the students could have rightly said that:

Elevate yourself to such heights that before every decree, 

God himself may ask his slave, 

“Tell! What doeth thou will?”

Though, Iqbal wanted the students to be “Mard-e-Momin”; the one who is not concerned about the world and its glamour; but the one who searches for higher values. Our education system should’ve not produced the literate uneducated but the literate educated, who have a heart with feeling and a life with emotions. Thus, Iqbal says that;

Seek from God also a Seeing Heart,

Eye Vision is not Always Heartful

We therefore should move forward from the tradition of reciting poetries in School functions; rather, we should teach students to apply the knowledge, construct the knowledge, and then evaluate the constructed knowledge through poetry. We work a lot on the logical brain of the students; we teach them all the calculations, physic, and math. But, if we consider diving deep down into reality, we could see that the world’s leading professionals work on the imaginative side of the brain. They use the imaginative brain for creation and innovation. Therefore, we should also move ahead of the culture of rote memorization of facts and ideas, instead; we should start experiencing the real world of Iqbal’s poetry. And, the seeds of nobility that Iqbal plants in the heart of others through his poetry. Iqbal teaches the true concept of life, the message of struggle, the greatness of knowledge, the knowledge of God, the love of the Messenger (Peace Be Upon Him), the right to leadership and freedom, the establishment of self-confidence, the competition with the inner self, and the domination of Islam through his poetry. All of Iqbal’s words should be given the right importance if we want to achieve something as a country. If we want to give back to our country, more scientists, more writers, and more philosophers, we must read Iqbal.

Thus, the words of Iqbal should be celebrated; these words should not only be repeated by tongue but; should become the practical reality of a student’s life. Iqbal’s message behind his famous Asrar-i-Khudi, Bang-e-Dara, and Zarb-e-Kaleem should be practiced and applied. When Iqbal’s poetry will be taught in its true manner it will likely develop the qualities of courage, tolerance, superiority, creativity, originality, free will, resourcefulness, dominance, self-control, self-confidence, and patriotism in the students. It will surely make the students succeed, grow, and develop. Thus, Hakeem-ul-Ummat Allama Muhammad Iqbal rightly said, 

The Mysteries Which Schools Hid from You;

Try to Find Them in the Solitude of Hills and Desserts

The writer is the prospective teacher in the Teacher Education Department of the University of Karachi

Blog

Challenges for Sports Development in Pakistani Universities

02:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

Early days of Shahid Khan – one of the richest Pakistani-Americans – in Lahore

02:53 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

The inspirational story of young Pakistani entrepreneur, Hamza Khan

09:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

World class universities’ free courses for Pakistani students

05:16 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

How a Pakistani farmer of five acres can earn up to Rs50 million?

07:54 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

Theaters and cinemas take priority over schools in Pakistan

03:09 PM | 11 Aug, 2020
Maryam Saleem
Maryam Saleem

Maryam Saleem is a prospective teacher in the Teacher Education Department of the University of Karachi

Advertisement

Latest

Has Dubai princess Mahra Al Maktoum proposed to Imran Khan’s son ...

03:14 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.05
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297.5 300.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.8 65.2
Australian Dollar AUD 153.5 154.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.02 606.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.62 167.97
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.70
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: