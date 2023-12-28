E-Passport fee structure in Pakistan for January 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General Immigration & Passports has introduced e-Passport, a highly secure travel document that also provides hassle-free immigration at airports to citizens.

It has an electronic chip embedded in one of the passport pages, which will be used to store biometric information about the holder. The chip contains data that will verify the passport holder’s identity and will include the biometrics of the passport holder, the personal data found on the data page of the passport, a unique identification number and a digital signature.

An e-passport has a contactless (NFC) chip on it which means that those passports can be read electronically.

Pakistan e-Passport holders can benefit from the e-gate facility at all airports around the world. It will also help eliminate all the hurdles in the ongoing manual system and will aid Pakistani applicants to process online applications conveniently.

E-Passport Fee Structure 2024

The e-passport is available in two categories – 36 page and 72-page.

The normal fee for a 36-page e-Passport with a five-year validity period has been set as Rs9,000 while the urgent fee for same passport stands at Rs15,000.

The normal fee for a 36-page e-Passport with a ten-year validity period has been fixed as Rs13,500 while the urgent fee for same passport is Rs22,500.

The normal fee a 72-page e-Passport with a five-year validity stands at Rs16,500 while the urgent fee is Rs27,000

The normal fee for 72-page e-Passport with a ten-year validity period is Rs24,750 while the urgent fee for the same passport is Rs40,500.