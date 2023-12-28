E-Passport fee structure in Pakistan for January 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General Immigration & Passports has introduced e-Passport, a highly secure travel document that also provides hassle-free immigration at airports to citizens.
It has an electronic chip embedded in one of the passport pages, which will be used to store biometric information about the holder. The chip contains data that will verify the passport holder’s identity and will include the biometrics of the passport holder, the personal data found on the data page of the passport, a unique identification number and a digital signature.
An e-passport has a contactless (NFC) chip on it which means that those passports can be read electronically.
Pakistan e-Passport holders can benefit from the e-gate facility at all airports around the world. It will also help eliminate all the hurdles in the ongoing manual system and will aid Pakistani applicants to process online applications conveniently.
The e-passport is available in two categories – 36 page and 72-page.
The normal fee for a 36-page e-Passport with a five-year validity period has been set as Rs9,000 while the urgent fee for same passport stands at Rs15,000.
The normal fee for a 36-page e-Passport with a ten-year validity period has been fixed as Rs13,500 while the urgent fee for same passport is Rs22,500.
The normal fee a 72-page e-Passport with a five-year validity stands at Rs16,500 while the urgent fee is Rs27,000
The normal fee for 72-page e-Passport with a ten-year validity period is Rs24,750 while the urgent fee for the same passport is Rs40,500.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
