Hira Mani shines in Kathak performance to Bollywood classic

Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardom has skyrocketed due to her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona and fashionista look.

In a mesmerizing display of talent and charisma, the vivacious actress recently captivated viewers with a spellbinding Kathak dance video. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a captivating performance set against the backdrop of a dimly lit room, titling it simply as 'Mujhey pata chala'(I got to know.)

The chosen soundtrack for this ethereal Kathak dance is none other than 'Chupke Se,' a soul-stirring melody featured in the 2002 film 'Sathiya.' With Sadhana Sargam's melodious vocals, Gulzar's poetic lyrics, and the stellar performances of Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee set to AR Rahman's music, the song is a timeless gem.

In a nod to the past, Mani revives the essence of 'Chapke Se' through her Kathak dance, declaring it as a tribute to the legendary Fateh Ali Khan. The actress, in her charming video, gracefully dances in the darkness of the night, rekindling the magic of this classic composition.

Fans are showering love on Mani's artistic revival, applauding her for bringing back the beauty of 'Chapke Se' through the expressive and enchanting medium of Kathak dance.

On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.